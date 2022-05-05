South Texas Health System offering reduced mammogram prices as part of 'Cinco de Mammo' event

Doctors encourage women 40 and up to get annual mammogram tests, and South Texas Health Systems is making it easy for Valley women on Thursday.

The health system is encouraging patients to get a mammogram at a reduced price during a "Cinco de Mammo" event at locations in Mission, McAllen, Weslaco and Edinburg.

Patients will be able to see a live mariachi band, as well as refreshments and goodie bags while supplies last.

South Texas Health System says there are different types of mammograms available.

A 2D digital mammogram is $95 and a 3D mammogram will be $149.

According to the hospital, these prices will continue throughout the month of May.

If you want to pre-register, click here.