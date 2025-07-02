South Texas Health Systems to hold health and wellness fair in McAllen

Our health should always be a priority, and studies show spending time with family and exercising together can lead to many health benefits.

South Texas Health System is putting together a big event for families that'll help transform their life.

STHS Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castaneda speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on the classes and information that will be available at the Transform Your Life Health and Wellness Fair.

The fair is scheduled for Saturday, July 12 at Tres Lagos North Park in Mcallen.

