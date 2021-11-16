x

South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday

The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy will host the eighth annual Spartan Olympics 5K Run/Walk at 9.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The event will raise money for the Tropical Behavioral Youth and Family Services Associated, a local nonprofit organization supporting families in the Rio Grande Valley. 

For more information, visit preparatoryacademy.stisd.net.

