South Texas ISD's newly created police department gets ready for first day of school

Monday is the first day of school for the over 4,000 students attending South Texas Independent School District.

This year, security on campus is looking a little different.

Officers from the district's newly created police department will be patrolling campuses. The district hired eight officers, a captain and a police chief.

The officers, along with armed guards, are tasked with looking over six campuses, which are spread out from Edinburg to Olmito.