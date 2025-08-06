South Texas ISD swears in captain, officers for new police department

South Texas Independent School District swore in a captain and eight officers for their brand-new police department.

They're going to patrol six campuses from Edinburg to Olmito once the new school year starts.

"It's an honor and it's exciting. We're part of history, this is going to be the first department," South Texas ISD Police Department Captain David Molina said. "They're going to be in charge of the security officers assigned to those campuses, and they're going to be there to make sure that any threat that might arrive at one of our campuses, they're going to be there to repel that threat."

The district spent more than $1 million from the general fund on equipment and salaries for their new police department.