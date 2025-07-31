South Texas ISD Police Department launching in the new school year

It's not just students going back to school next month.

South Texas ISD is getting ready to debut their brand-new police department, as the district will no longer be relying on agreements with local law enforcement agencies to guard their campuses.

“It only makes sense to create your own agency so that you can have 100% control over the policing," South Texas ISD Police Chief Steven Cortez said.

Cortez was hired in 2024 to help create the department. The district recently hired eight officers and a captain who are gearing up for the start of the new school year on Monday, Aug. 18.

“We have officers that have various backgrounds from criminal investigations, and major crime units, to active shooter trainers,” Cortez said.

The officers will patrol six campuses that are spread out from Edinburg to Olmito.

"They will start their day at the campuses and we will have a Cameron County group and a Hidalgo County group, along with the officers on campus,” Cortez said. “We have extra officers that will help patrol."

The school district will continue to employee armed security guards.

“It's going to be a hybrid approach, we are always going to have coverage,” Cortez said.

The district spent over $1 million from the general fund on equipment and salaries for the police department.

The captain and new officers are set to be sworn in before the start of the new school year.

