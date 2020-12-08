SpaceX aborts Starship SN8 launch
SpaceX aborted the Starship SN8 launch on Tuesday.
More than 100 people gathered to watch the launch from Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island. SpaceX aborted the launch seconds before liftoff. Starship SN8 was supposed to climb to 50,000 feet.
The launch window for the test flight opened at 8 a.m. but people waited at the park since 6 a.m. to see the ship take off.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
South Texas College prepares care packages for students affected by pandemic
-
DHR Health recruits participants for statin study
-
CON MI GENTE: Wreaths Across America
-
RAW VIDEO: Bond set at $3.2 million for man accused of shooting...
-
SpaceX Starship SN8 set for first high-altitude suborbital flight test