SpaceX aborts Starship SN8 launch

SpaceX aborted the Starship SN8 launch on Tuesday.

More than 100 people gathered to watch the launch from Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island. SpaceX aborted the launch seconds before liftoff. Starship SN8 was supposed to climb to 50,000 feet.

The launch window for the test flight opened at 8 a.m. but people waited at the park since 6 a.m. to see the ship take off.

Watch the video for the full story.