SpaceX conducts static fire test at Boca Chica facility
All is quiet following a Friday morning static fire test from SpaceX’s Boca Chica facility.
Static fire of Super Heavy’s 33 Raptor engines ahead of Flight 3 pic.twitter.com/rJqNToMCnU— SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 29, 2023
The test was on Starship’s 33 raptor engines ahead of a third launch attempt.
In response to SpaceX activity from the Boca Chica facility, Cameron County announced several possible closures of State Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach.
