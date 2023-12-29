x

SpaceX conducts static fire test at Boca Chica facility

1 hour 53 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, December 29 2023 Dec 29, 2023 December 29, 2023 6:41 PM December 29, 2023 in News - Local

All is quiet following a Friday morning static fire test from SpaceX’s Boca Chica facility.

The test was on Starship’s 33 raptor engines ahead of a third launch attempt.

In response to SpaceX activity from the Boca Chica facility, Cameron County announced several possible closures of State Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach.

The list of closures is available online. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days