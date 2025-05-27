SpaceX expected to conduct third launch of the year at Boca Chica

It's just a few hours away from the launch window opening up for the potential 9th test flight of the SpaceX super heavy booster and starship.

If all goes as planned, this would be the third test launch of the year for SpaceX from Boca Chica.

The first launch of the year happened back in January. That's when SpaceX debuted their redesigned and upgraded version of Starship.

SpaceX was able to catch the super heavy booster after it returned from space, but the Starship did break apart during the flight, causing SpaceX to blow it up.

SpaceX had their second launch of the year in March, but yet again lost contact with Starship. The spacecraft spun out of control and ended blowing up.

SpaceX says they have since made several hardware changes.

It would be the first since SpaceX got the green light from the FAA to launch their Starship rocket up to 25 times a year.

According to the SpaceX website, the plan this time around is for the super heavy booster to not return to the launch site for a potential catch, like in the most previous launches.

Instead, SpaceX says the booster will go through different tests as it's in the air and the plan is for it to land in the Gulf of Mexico.

As for the Starship, SpaceX says they want to try and deploy Starlink simulators after it separates from the booster and is in orbit.

The goal is also to relight a single raptor engine while the Starship is in space.

A lot of big goals for the SpaceX team. The launch window is set to open up at 6:30 p.m.

