SpaceX prepares for 10th flight test at Boca Chica

3 hours 38 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, August 24 2025 Aug 24, 2025 August 24, 2025 1:55 PM August 24, 2025 in News - Local

SpaceX plans to launch their 10th test flight of the Starship rocket out of Boca Chica on Sunday.

The launch window opens at 6:30 pm.

SpaceX says the purpose of the test flight is to do a few experiments and collect data. The rocket will splash down in the Gulf of Mexico.

A reminder to those living in Cameron County, you could hear the rocket as it's taking off.

Channel 5 News will be at Boca Chica with live coverage.

