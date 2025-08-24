SpaceX prepares for 10th flight test at Boca Chica

SpaceX plans to launch their 10th test flight of the Starship rocket out of Boca Chica on Sunday.

The launch window opens at 6:30 pm.

SpaceX says the purpose of the test flight is to do a few experiments and collect data. The rocket will splash down in the Gulf of Mexico.

A reminder to those living in Cameron County, you could hear the rocket as it's taking off.

Channel 5 News will be at Boca Chica with live coverage.