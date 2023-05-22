SpaceX Successfully Tests Starhopper at Boca Chica Beach

BOCA CHICA BEACH – SpaceX had a successful second attempt at the final test of the starhopper starship prototype at Boca Chica Beach.

They starhopper hopped up around 500 feet and landed successfully on a nearby landing pad Tuesday.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sent out a tweet congratulating the SpaceX team at the Boca Chica site.

On Monday, the test was aborted less than a second before launch due to a wiring issue with the Raptor engine.

Igniters need to be inspected. We will try again tomorrow same time. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2019

The starhopper prototype will now be retired; it'll be use to test the Raptor engine in the future on the site.