SpaceX Successfully Tests Starhopper at Boca Chica Beach
BOCA CHICA BEACH – SpaceX had a successful second attempt at the final test of the starhopper starship prototype at Boca Chica Beach.
They starhopper hopped up around 500 feet and landed successfully on a nearby landing pad Tuesday.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sent out a tweet congratulating the SpaceX team at the Boca Chica site.
Congrats SpaceX team!! pic.twitter.com/duckYSK0D4— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2019
On Monday, the test was aborted less than a second before launch due to a wiring issue with the Raptor engine.
Igniters need to be inspected. We will try again tomorrow same time.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2019
The starhopper prototype will now be retired; it'll be use to test the Raptor engine in the future on the site.
