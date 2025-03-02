SpaceX warns of possible sonic boom during 8th Starship launch

SpaceX is warning the public of possible loud noises resulting from their upcoming flight test.

SpaceX is set to conduct their eight Starship test flight from their Boca Chica facility on Monday, March 3.

The 60-minute test window opens at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release.

According to the release, the rocket’s 33 Raptor engines “may be audible” while firing and as the vehicle launches toward space.

At about eight to 10 minutes after liftoff, the rocket’s Super Heavy booster may attempt to return to the launch site.

“Residents of Cameron County and those in the nearby area may hear one or more sonic booms during the return to launch site,” the news release stated.

A sonic boom is a brief, thunder-like noise a person on the ground hears when an aircraft or other vehicle in the area flies faster than the speed of sound. The sonic boom does not present a health risk and what people experience will depend on weather and other conditions, the release added.

As previously reported, new research is underway to figure out how loud those noises from the launch tests actually are, and what impact they're having on businesses and homes in South Padre Island and Port Isabel.

The launch will be livestreamed on KRGV’s Facebook page and on air on Somos El Valle Channel 5.2. Check back for updates.