SPI causeway lanes reopen following multi-vehicle crash
A four-vehicle crash on the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway in South Padre Island is under investigation, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash was reported Thursday afternoon on the westbound lanes of the causeway. At 3:20 p.m., DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said the causeway lanes reopened after the crash scene was cleared.
According to Hernandez, the crash hospitalized three people with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash happened when the driver of one of the vehicles swerved to avoid hitting an object on the road, causing the crash, Hernandez said.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
