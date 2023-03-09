SPI police preparing for Spring Break crowds

With Spring Break starting soon, police at South Padre Island say they're prepared.

Police have been working with federal agencies, and reaching out to other police departments across the state, to boost manpower.

"We're all about everybody having a fun and safe spring break," South Padre Island police Chief Claudine O'Carroll said.

Although Friday marks the start of the busier Spring Break week, visitors are already soaking in the South Texas sun.

The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission will also have officers on the Island to keep an eye on underage drinking.