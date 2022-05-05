Splash pad, covered basketball area part of Santa Rosa park's $2.7 million makeover

Nearly $2.7 million worth of improvements are coming soon to a Santa Rosa park.

The five-acre park will include a splash pad, a covered outdoor basketball park, trail improvements and the replacement of the existing playground.

The park was severely damaged during the June flood in 2019, which also destroyed their only public swimming pool.

The mayor of Santa Rosa, a lifelong resident, says this is one of the community's greatest moments.

“This was always our main goal," said Santa Rosa Mayor Bobby De La Fuente. "COVID kept it from happening, but it’s finally here. So, we’re so proud and so honored to be here today.”

De La Fuente is hoping for the project to be completed sometime next year.