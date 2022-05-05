Splash pad, covered basketball area part of Santa Rosa park's $2.7 million makeover
Nearly $2.7 million worth of improvements are coming soon to a Santa Rosa park.
The five-acre park will include a splash pad, a covered outdoor basketball park, trail improvements and the replacement of the existing playground.
The park was severely damaged during the June flood in 2019, which also destroyed their only public swimming pool.
The mayor of Santa Rosa, a lifelong resident, says this is one of the community's greatest moments.
More News
News Video
-
5 On Your Side: Lyford man struggles to get wheelchair access near...
-
Community raising money for teen killed in Weslaco crash
-
'I was terrified': 19-year-old recounts stabbing attack in Edinburg
-
Splash pad, covered basketball area part of Santa Rosa park's $2.7 million...
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: May 4, 2022