Sports Minute: AP Source: Astros coach Alex Cintron faces a 20-game suspension for his role in a bench-clearing brawl with Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — AP Source: Astros coach Alex Cintron faces a 20-game suspension for his role in a bench-clearing brawl with Oakland.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.