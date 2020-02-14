Sports Minute: Clarkson, perfect Gobert help Jazz beat Mavericks 123-119

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) - Jordan Clarkson scored 25 points before fouling out, Rudy Gobert stayed perfect from the floor this season against Dallas and the Utah Jazz beat the Mavericks 123-119. Gobert was 7 of 7 shooting after making all eight attempts in Utah's home victory last month and finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds. The 7-foot-1 center has made 17 consecutive shots against Dallas going back to last Feb. 23. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a season-high 33 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 28 for the Mavericks in their seventh straight game without injured All-Star point guard Luka Doncic.

