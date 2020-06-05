Sports Minute: Colonial attracts top 5 in the world in return to PGA Tour

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Colonial has attracted the top five players in the world as the PGA Tour returns next week. Friday was the deadline to commit. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson are among those who have signed up to play the Charles Schwab Challenge. Missing from the list is Tiger Woods, who played Colonial for the only time in 1997. This will be the first PGA Tour event since March 12 at The Players Championship. The rest of the tournament was canceled as sports shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

