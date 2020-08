Sports Minute: Correction: Spurs-Jazz story

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — In a story August 13, 2020, about the final game of San Antonio’s season, The Associated Press erroneously reported where Pat Riley was coaching when the Spurs’ playoff streak began. Riley was coaching the Miami Heat when the streak started.

