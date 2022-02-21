Sports Minute: Costa Rica downs Haiti 2-0 in Olympic qualifying tournament

HOUSTON (AP) - Raquel Rodriguez scored twice and Costa Rica defeated Haiti 2-0 in group play at the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying tournament. Rodriguez scored on a header in the 57th minute after a scoreless first half. She added her second in the 66th. The win puts Costa Rica in a good position to make the semifinals.

