Sports Minute: Cowboys, kicker Greg Zuerlein agree on 3-year, $7.5M deal

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

The Dallas Cowboys and kicker Greg Zuerlein have agreed on a $7.5 million, three-year contract. The Cowboys are set for a kicking competition because they also re-signed Kai Forbath after he made all 10 field goals last season as the replacement for a shaky Brett Maher. Zuerlein had issues similar to Maher in his final season with the Rams. The 32-year-old was strong from 50-plus yards but struggled on shorter kicks. Zuerlein's accuracy has tailed off since making a career-best 38 field goals on 40 tries in 2017. The Rams went to the Super Bowl that season.

