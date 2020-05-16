Sports Minute: Dallas defender Hollingshead fosters baby amid pandemic

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

FC Dallas defender Ryan Hollingshead has been sheltering in place since Major League Soccer suspended the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. But his experience has been a bit different than that of other athletes in the same situation. He and his family have spent the time bonding with their foster son. The 13-month-old came into their home some three months ago. It is the second time the Hollingsheads have fostered a child in need. They took in a 4-month-old girl last year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.