Sports Minute: Dusty Baker's son Darren cherished dad being in the stands

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) - Darren Baker doesn't see anyone better to lead the Houston Astros back to respectability than his dad. In his mind, it's a perfect fit. A college second baseman at California, Darren insists that comes from a baseball player's perspective and not just as a proud son _ even if he can't quite picture his father in Astros gear just yet. Dusty Baker was formally introduced as Houston's new manager Thursday. The Astros are trying to move forward from a sign-stealing scandal that led to Major League Baseball's suspensions and Houston's firings of general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch.

