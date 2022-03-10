Sports Minute: Dusty Baker's son Darren cherished dad being in the stands
By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) - Darren Baker doesn't see anyone better to lead the Houston Astros back to respectability than his dad. In his mind, it's a perfect fit. A college second baseman at California, Darren insists that comes from a baseball player's perspective and not just as a proud son _ even if he can't quite picture his father in Astros gear just yet. Dusty Baker was formally introduced as Houston's new manager Thursday. The Astros are trying to move forward from a sign-stealing scandal that led to Major League Baseball's suspensions and Houston's firings of general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
Gov. Abbott in Weslaco to discuss one-year anniversary of Operation Lone Star
-
Edinburg CISD asks TEA for class size waiver
-
Following arrest, mayor’s social media response, Brownsville woman accused of ‘BTX’ mural...
-
Two Brownsville women sentenced to prison for committing nearly $1.2 million in...
-
Valley rideshare and delivery drivers facing challenges as gas prices increase