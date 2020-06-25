Sports Minute: Eddie Kasko, star infielder and Red Sox manager, dies at 88

BOSTON (AP) - Eddie Kasko, an All-Star infielder who managed the Boston Red Sox and spent nearly three decades with the team in a variety of roles, has died. He was 88. The Red Sox announced Kasko’s death three days shy of his 89th birthday. No cause was given. Kasko played 10 seasons in the major leagues from 1957-66 and was an All-Star shortstop for the NL champion Cincinnati Reds in 1961. He batted .318 in the World Series that year, leading the Reds with seven hits during their five-game loss to the New York Yankees. Kasko finished his playing career with the Red Sox and managed them from 1970-73 before spending 21 years in Boston's front office.

