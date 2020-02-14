Sports Minute: Edwards scores 29 points as Georgia tops Texas A&M, 63-48

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Freshman Anthony Edwards had 29 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for his second straight double-double to lead Georgia to a 63-48 win over Texas A&M. The Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak with only their second win of the season in Southeastern Conference games. Edwards, the top-scoring freshman in the nation, had eight points during a 15-6 run to open the second half, pushing the Bulldogs' lead to double figures for the first time. It was the Aggies' first loss in their last four SEC road games. Wendell Mitchell led Texas A&M with 13 points.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.