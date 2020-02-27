Sports Minute: Forrest scores 21 to lead FAU past UTSA 80-71
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) - Michael Forrest had a season-high 21 points as Florida Atlantic topped UTSA 80-71. Jhivvan Jackson, who came in as the nation's second-leading scorer at 26.9 points per game, led the Roadrunners on Thursday night with 38 points making eight 3-pointers.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
