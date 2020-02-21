Sports Minute: Hightower helps hot-shooting Tulane roll past SMU 80-72

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Teshaun Hightower scored 17 of his 26 points after halftime as Tulane snapped its nine-game losing streak, topping SMU 80-72. Christion Thompson had 19 points and six rebounds the Green Wave. Leading 27-3 at halftime, Tulane scored a season-high 53 second-half points, shooting 72% during the period (13-for-18) and made all six attempts from beyond the 3-point arc. Isiaha Mike had 18 points for the Mustangs, who had a two-game win streak end.

