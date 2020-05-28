Sports Minute: Hoya to B12: Ex-Georgetown G McClung signs with Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Former Georgetown guard Mac McClung has signed with Texas Tech following junior Davide Moretti's departure from the Red Raiders to play professionally at home in Italy. McClung had put his name in the transfer portal after removing it from consideration from the NBA draft. He has two seasons of college eligibility remaining after leading the Hoyas with 15.7 points a game this past season. He played in only 21 of Georgetown’s 32 games because of a right foot injury.

