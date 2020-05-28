Sports Minute: Hoya to B12: Ex-Georgetown G McClung signs with Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Former Georgetown guard Mac McClung has signed with Texas Tech following junior Davide Moretti's departure from the Red Raiders to play professionally at home in Italy. McClung had put his name in the transfer portal after removing it from consideration from the NBA draft. He has two seasons of college eligibility remaining after leading the Hoyas with 15.7 points a game this past season. He played in only 21 of Georgetown’s 32 games because of a right foot injury.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Weslaco ISD announces graduation ceremony to take place in June
-
Police searching for man after robberies at Edinburg gas station store
-
PSJA ISD Seniors Killed in Car Crash
-
CON MI GENTE: Clover Elementary graduation parade in San Juan
-
Tamaulipas expands COVID-19 checkpoints to Rio Bravo, Reynosa