Sports Minute: Jacob, Daye, Osaghae power FIU past Rice 85-76 in C-USA

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Trejon Jacob scored 21 points and Antonio Daye Jr. 20 more as FIU eliminated Rice from the Conference USA tournament 85-76. Osasumwen Osaghae blocked six shots and tossed in 17 points while grabbing eight rebounds for the fifth-seeded Panthers. Osaghae is the national leader in blocked shots and boosted his total to 122. FIU meets No. 4 seed Charlotte in the C-USA quarterfinals on Thursday. Drew Peterson scored a career-high 24 points for the No. 12 seed Owls.

