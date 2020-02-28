Sports Minute: Kansas back atop Top 25 as Baylor slides to No. 2 after loss

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Basketball Writer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Kansas is back on top of the college basketball world after knocking off Baylor. And the Bears dropped to No. 2 in The Associated Press men's poll following the close loss. The Jayhawks took over the No. 1 ranking for the second time this season following a week there in December. The Bears fell to second after their 23-game winning streak ended. Gonzaga was No. 3 after a loss to BYU. And Dayton leapfrogged San Diego State for No. 4 following the Aztecs' first loss of the season. They were followed by Florida State, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland and Creighton in rounding out the top 10. Every team in the top 10 found itself in a new position from last week.

