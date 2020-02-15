Sports Minute: Laurent, Boone lead Oklahoma State past No. 24 Texas Tech

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Jonathan Laurent and Kalib Boone each scored 16 points to help Oklahoma State beat No. 24 Texas Tech 73-70 for its first win over a ranked opponent this season. Isaac Likekele added 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Cowboys. Oklahoma State has won three of four after dropping its first eight conference games. Kevin McCullar and Davide Moretti each scored 15 points for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders had won their previous three games. The Cowboys scored the first eight points and held the Red Raiders scoreless for more than four minutes at the start.

