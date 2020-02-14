Sports Minute: Likekele leads balanced Oklahoma State past Aggies 73-62

By Associated Press



COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Isaac Likekele scored 13 points and Oklahoma State defeated Texas A&M 73-62 in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Cowboys snapped a six-game losing streak, with those setbacks all coming to Big 12 opponents. The Cowboys led 34-26 at halftime, in boosting their lead over the Aggies right before the break thanks to a dunk and jump shot, both by Likekele, over the final 46 seconds. The Cowboys’ reserves outscored their A&M counterparts 39-23 in providing plenty of help off a deep bench. Three players scored 11 points each to lead the Aggies: Emanuel Miller, Josh Nebo and Quenton Jackson

