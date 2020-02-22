Sports Minute: Mavs All-Star Doncic resting ankle on back-to-back at Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) - All-Star Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is skipping the second night of a back-to-back in Atlanta to rest his right ankle. Doncic has sprained the ankle twice and missed games each time. The 20-year-old sensation was officially listed as out with right ankle soreness. Fellow European star Kristaps Porzingis also is sitting to rest his surgically repaired left knee. It's the third straight back-to-back Porzingis has missed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.