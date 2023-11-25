Sports Minute: MLB stars hammer Manfred over 'piece of metal' trophy crack
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's reference to the World Series trophy as a “piece of metal" has angered players around the majors. Washington Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle says Manfred sounded “really out of touch." Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers says that what is truly devaluing what is known as The Commissioner's Trophy is that the word “commissioner" is on there. San Francisco's Evan Longoria points out that the trophy itself symbolizes more than the actual hardware, saying that it is representative of the sacrifices players make to try to win a championship.
