Sports Minute: NASCAR announces another wave of races through August
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - NASCAR’s All-Star Race will be a midweek event on July 15 at Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of a new revision to the schedule that runs through the first weekend of August. The revisions involve Pocono Raceway and the speedways in Indianapolis, Kentucky, Texas, Kansas and New Hampshire. NASCAR made no mention of whether spectators will be allowed at any of the events but Indianapolis, Kentucky and Kansas all said their events would not have fans. NASCAR leadership has not been available for public comment since May 17.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville city leaders meet to discuss ways to forward local businesses amid...
-
Tire recycling event to take place Saturday in Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy counties
-
CON MI GENTE: Band of three brothers perform at fire stations
-
ACLU reminds protesters of their rights
-
STC professor highlights authors who educate about cultural oppression