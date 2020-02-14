Sports Minute: No. 13 Kentucky visits No. 17 Auburn in SEC showdown

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

After rallying to avoid being upset by Vanderbilt, No. 13 Kentucky now looks to a showdown at No. 17 Auburn. It’s the first meeting between the schools since Auburn beat Kentucky 77-71 in overtime in last spring’s NCAA Tournament Midwest Region final to reach the Final Four. The second-place Wildcats can stay within reach of LSU and extend their one-game edge on the third-place Tigers. Auburn has won two of the last three home meetings, though the Wildcats won 82-80 there last season. The Tigers have won four in a row, including a rally to beat Mississippi in double overtime.

