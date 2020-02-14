Sports Minute: No. 13 Kentucky visits No. 17 Auburn in SEC showdown
By GARY B. GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
After rallying to avoid being upset by Vanderbilt, No. 13 Kentucky now looks to a showdown at No. 17 Auburn. It’s the first meeting between the schools since Auburn beat Kentucky 77-71 in overtime in last spring’s NCAA Tournament Midwest Region final to reach the Final Four. The second-place Wildcats can stay within reach of LSU and extend their one-game edge on the third-place Tigers. Auburn has won two of the last three home meetings, though the Wildcats won 82-80 there last season. The Tigers have won four in a row, including a rally to beat Mississippi in double overtime.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood