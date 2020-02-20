Sports Minute: No. 8 Mississippi State erases big deficit, beats No. 16 A&M

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Myah Taylor scored 16 points in the final 12 minutes to lead No. 8 Mississippi State back from a double-digit deficit to a 69-57 victory over No. 16 Texas A&M. All of Taylor's points came in the second half. Texas A&M kept the lead around double digits for the better part of 10 minutes before Taylor got started. She had a steal and then scored eight straight points for the Bulldogs. Texas A&M went from scoring 26 points in the second quarter to scoring 20 points the entire second half. Kayla Wells and N’dea Jones led the Aggies with 16 points each. Rickea Jackson had 21 points to lead Mississippi State.

