Sports Minute: Pearson scores 27 as Texas State beats Arkansas State 69-64

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) - Nijal Pearson had 27 points as Texas State defeated Arkansas State 69-64. Eric Terry had 10 points for Texas State, which has won four straight at home. Texas State is tied with Georgia Southern for third place behind Little Rock and Georgia State. Caleb Fields had 19 points for the Red Wolves, who have lost five consecutive games. Jerry Johnson added 14 points and six rebounds. Marquis Eaton had 12 points.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.