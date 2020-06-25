Sports Minute: Pro softball team suffers fallout after GM's anthem tweet

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

One of America’s top pro women’s softball teams is in an uproar after a tweet by their general manager regarding the national anthem. The now-deleted tweet by Connie May, general manager of the Houston-based Scrap Yard Dawgs, included the Twitter handle for President Donald Trump as it noted the team’s players were standing for the anthem and respecting the flag. All 18 Scrap Yard players, including some members of the US national team, have walked out and say they won’t play for the team.

