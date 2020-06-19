Sports Minute: Rangers sign top 2 draft picks who wait to see where they go

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Texas Rangers have signed their top two draft picks. It is unclear where second baseman Justin Foscue and outfielder Evan Carter will begin their professional careers. Foscue was the 14th overall pick last week out of Mississippi State. He got a $3.25 million signing bonus. Second-round pick Carter had committed to play at Duke before he was chosen 50th overall from Elizabethton High School in Tennessee. He got a $1.25 million signing bonus. With no minor league teams playing, both will continue working out at home while waiting for when they will report to the Rangers' facility in Arizona.

