Sports Minute: SEC poised to break own NFL record for 1st-round draft picks
By MARK LONG
AP Pro Football Writer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Southeastern Conference is expected to shatter two of its own NFL draft records. The football powerhouse could have as many as 16 players selected in the opening round Thursday night. That would top the previous mark of 12 the league set in 2013 and matched four years later. The SEC also could break its record of total guys drafted (64) set a year ago. The SEC’s most promising crop to date is flush with players from Alabama and LSU, and includes the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and next-level starters at nearly every position.
