Sports Minute: Texas hires ex Rutgers coach Ash as defensive coordinator
By JIM VERTUNO
AP Sports Writer
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas has hired former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash as its new defensive coordinator. Texas coach Tom Herman and Ash were assistants at Ohio State when the Buckeyes won the 2014-15 national championship. Herman fired coordinator Todd Orlando after Texas ranked near the bottom in most defensive categories this season and finished 7-5. Ash was fired by Rutgers this season. He will not coach with Texas at the Alamo Bowl when the Longhorns play No. 11 Utah.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
LUPE launches relief fund to provide Valley immigrants aid during pandemic
-
Food Bank RGV filling the gaps to feed residents
-
Expert: Public's responsibility to adjust behavior in order to prevent spread of...
-
As Valley businesses reopen, virus testing accessibility rises
-
Pandemic Q&A: May 1