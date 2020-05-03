Sports Minute: Texas hires ex Rutgers coach Ash as defensive coordinator

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas has hired former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash as its new defensive coordinator. Texas coach Tom Herman and Ash were assistants at Ohio State when the Buckeyes won the 2014-15 national championship. Herman fired coordinator Todd Orlando after Texas ranked near the bottom in most defensive categories this season and finished 7-5. Ash was fired by Rutgers this season. He will not coach with Texas at the Alamo Bowl when the Longhorns play No. 11 Utah.

