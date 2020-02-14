Sports Minute: US downs Panama 8-0 in Olympic qualifying tournament

HOUSTON (AP) - Lindsey Horan scored three goals and the US national team downed Panama 8-0 in the the group stage CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying tournament. Lynn Williams, Jessica McDonald, Rose Lavelle, Christen Press and Tobin Heath also scored for the top-ranked Americans. The World Cup-winning US next plays Costa Rica on Monday.

