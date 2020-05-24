Sports Minute: WNBA teams set to make tough decisions on roster cuts

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - WNBA teams are making hard decisions this weekend as far as their rosters go. The teams have to get under the salary cap by Tuesday so that they can start paying players on June 1. It’s left many teams with tough decisions on who they will cut and little time to figure it out. Teams typically would be able to evaluate players by their on-the-court actions. Now it’s more based on how quickly they pick things up on Zoom conference calls or how well they understand plays online.

