Staff at Point Isabel ISD receive school safety training

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office provided security training for the Point Isabel Independent School District on Tuesday.

The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events, or CRASE training, was put on to make sure students are in a safe learning environment when classes resume.

"We felt that it was critical for all employees to hear the same information at the same time to ensure that if someone has a question, everyone hears the same question and the same response," said Point Isabel ISD Superintendent Teri Capistran.

New security measures will be in place when school starts later this month, including additional fencing and identification tags for all employees and visitors.