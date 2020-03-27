Starr Co. Residents Seek Answers over Border Wall Rerouting Proposals

RIO GRANDE CITY – The Starr County Industrial Foundation was tasked with drawing up a new border wall route to limit the amount of negative impact for nearby communities.

This task was supposed to be completed at the end of April.

Two months have gone by with no information on what is to be expected for the new Starr County border wall, according to residents.

The route proposals were supposed to be submitted during a follow up meeting, which the foundation missed.

The contract to three miles of the border wall construction was awarded in Rio Grande City, leaving residents nervous about the feds moving forward without any consideration of the alternative proposals.

