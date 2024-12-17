Starr County entrepreneurs launch county commerce association

Lots of cities have a chamber of commerce, but some don't. Now, entrepreneurs are pushing to help small business owners thrive in Starr County.

Mayra Garcia started doing nails in 14 years ago. She is the owner of Aria Beauty Bar.

"The relationships you build, the friendships you make, the connections you make is the rewarding part," Garcia said.

Polish, lashes and facials are second nature to her, but navigating the red tape when she was first getting started was complicated.

A challenge Emmanuel Camacho knew many small businesses in the county were facing.

"As a small business, new business owner, you don't know what resources are there, and we're here to help them from the beginning," Camacho said.

It's why he and other local entrepreneurs decided to start the Starr County Commerce Association. It's similar to a city chamber of commerce, but they cover the entire county.

"We saw the need county-wide for business to expand and reach the community, customers," Camacho said. "With this new initiative, we can have Roma, San Isidro, Salineño and Falcon Heights."

The association has already started accepting membership applications.

For more information or to apply to join the association, email info@starrcommerce.com.