x

Starr County health officials concerned over lack of vaccines as positive COVID-19 infections rise

2 hours 54 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, January 08 2021 Jan 8, 2021 January 08, 2021 10:02 PM January 08, 2021 in News - Local
By: Allysa Cole

Coronavirus cases are on a steady rise in Starr County. The case count is over 300, with the elderly and people in Rio Grande City getting hit the hardest.

"In the last seven days, we've had 395 positive COVID cases in our county," Starr County Health Authority Dr. Antonio Falcon said. "We have been averaging 50 or less per week."

In a press conference, Starr County Judge Eloy Vera announced that as of Friday, all establishments must cut back to 50% capacity and elective surgeries are cancelled until numbers decrease. 

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days