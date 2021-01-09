Starr County health officials concerned over lack of vaccines as positive COVID-19 infections rise

Coronavirus cases are on a steady rise in Starr County. The case count is over 300, with the elderly and people in Rio Grande City getting hit the hardest.

"In the last seven days, we've had 395 positive COVID cases in our county," Starr County Health Authority Dr. Antonio Falcon said. "We have been averaging 50 or less per week."

In a press conference, Starr County Judge Eloy Vera announced that as of Friday, all establishments must cut back to 50% capacity and elective surgeries are cancelled until numbers decrease.

