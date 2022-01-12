Starr County looking to increase turnout rate at Covid vaccine clinics

Though it's the county with the highest Covid vaccination rate in the Rio Grande Valley, county officials are hoping to get that number to 100% by reaching those in need of a second shot.

A vaccine clinic in the city of Roma reported low vaccination rates, which Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said is how things have been going for a while.

Judge Vera says that he and others in Starr County are trying to encourage others get fully vaccinated - especially for the younger generation.

Vera said 99.9% of the eligible population in the county has received one dosage of the vaccine. Only 87% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

