Starr County looking to increase turnout rate at Covid vaccine clinics

4 hours 45 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, January 12 2022 Jan 12, 2022 January 12, 2022 5:49 PM January 12, 2022 in News - Local
By: Crystal Martinez

Though it's the county with the highest Covid vaccination rate in the Rio Grande Valley, county officials are hoping to get that number to 100% by reaching those in need of a second shot.

A vaccine clinic in the city of Roma reported low vaccination rates, which Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said is how things have been going for a while.

Judge Vera says that he and others in Starr County are trying to encourage others get fully vaccinated - especially for the younger generation.

Vera said 99.9% of the eligible population in the county has received one dosage of the vaccine. Only 87% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated. 

