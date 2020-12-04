Starr County officials urge people to continue doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19

With 190 coronavirus related deaths and six patients currently hospitalized, Starr County Health Authority Dr. Anthony Falcon said the county anticipates an increase in infections.

With three vaccine companies pending FDA approval, Starr County officials hope for some relief by immunization.

"If the FDA gives approval, as anticipated, one of those companies will probably start sending vaccines out about the 15th of December," Dr. Falcon said. "So it's very possible that in Starr County, some entities may have the ability to start vaccinating healthcare workers."

